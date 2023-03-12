Algert Global LLC Buys 33,603 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,731,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter worth about $488,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vector Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,286.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $65,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,981,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VGR opened at $12.00 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.21%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

Featured Articles

