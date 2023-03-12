Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Power Integrations by 59.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 300,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 111,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Power Integrations by 284.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 136,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 101,227 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Power Integrations by 145.7% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 25,456 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 686,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $236,164.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,538,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,538,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,131 shares in the company, valued at $9,858,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,059 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $81.35 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $98.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 25.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities downgraded Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

See Also

