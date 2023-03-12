Algert Global LLC Grows Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,458 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 439.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,518,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 2,866,622 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 368.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,498,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,015,000 after buying an additional 1,965,534 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $27,393,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $19,600,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after buying an additional 1,219,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,775.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,333,741.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,775.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,483.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,567 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

