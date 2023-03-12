Algert Global LLC Purchases 20,286 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

