Algert Global LLC Purchases New Shares in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 240,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after buying an additional 1,460,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ecovyst by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,577,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,511,000 after purchasing an additional 383,902 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,042,000 after purchasing an additional 335,297 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ecovyst by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,879,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,184,000 after purchasing an additional 786,921 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,994,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,275,000 after purchasing an additional 661,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $114,329,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $10.47 on Friday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

