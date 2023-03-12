Algert Global LLC Decreases Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IAA by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 20.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IAA by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in IAA by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in IAA by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

IAA Stock Up 10.4 %

NYSE:IAA opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.44. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $44.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. IAA had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $523.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. IAA’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

