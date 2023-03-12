Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 10,471 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,402 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 2.4 %

ZION stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

