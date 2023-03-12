Algert Global LLC Acquires New Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,739 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.05% of AppFolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AppFolio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in AppFolio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APPF shares. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on AppFolio from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $116.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.62. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $135.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 24.97% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. On average, analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

