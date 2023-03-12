Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Semtech worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Semtech by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Semtech Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $73.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.