Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,464 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Semtech worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Semtech by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 7.6% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $73.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Semtech Company Profile

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.08.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.