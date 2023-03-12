Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Datadog by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Oppenheimer raised Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

Datadog Stock Down 6.8 %

Datadog stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -407.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $159.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $545,600.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,272.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,281 shares of company stock worth $37,984,534 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

