Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.17% of Veritiv worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 939,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 113.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 123,545 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 50.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 222,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv Price Performance

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $126.06 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $161.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.84.

Veritiv Dividend Announcement

Veritiv Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Veritiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.82%.

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.