Algert Global LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of RLI by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in RLI by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

RLI Trading Down 0.3 %

RLI opened at $131.99 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $100.96 and a 1-year high of $140.69. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.73.

RLI Cuts Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $360.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.92 million. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RLI news, Director Michael E. Angelina acquired 213 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $131.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,990.33. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

