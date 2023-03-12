Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,190 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.13% of InvenTrust Properties worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 29.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IVT stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.43.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.2052 per share. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.49%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties includes grocery-anchored community, neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

