CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of CDW by 129.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 2.9 %

CDW stock opened at $190.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.54. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

