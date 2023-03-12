Algert Global LLC Sells 1,748 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 29.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,458 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 113.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 14.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $41.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.13 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

