Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires New Shares in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 275.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth about $10,147,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth about $1,255,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $49.31.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
