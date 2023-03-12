Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires New Shares in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 275.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth about $10,147,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth about $1,255,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $37.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Vaxcyte

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCVX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.