Algert Global LLC Purchases 115,052 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,052 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.28% of Select Energy Services worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 35.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 82,752 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 94.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 57,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

NYSE WTTR opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $846.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTTR. TheStreet lowered Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

