Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178,375 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.25% of Service Properties Trust worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,357,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,719,000 after purchasing an additional 121,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,179,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,059,000 after purchasing an additional 445,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,868 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 150.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,948,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,655,000 after purchasing an additional 147,685 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $10.31 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

