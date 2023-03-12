Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 443 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.23.

Insider Activity

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $230.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also

