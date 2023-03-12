Algert Global LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 192.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exponent by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,250,000 after acquiring an additional 53,718 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 9.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,094,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,955,000 after purchasing an additional 96,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exponent by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Exponent by 30.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,964,000 after purchasing an additional 175,563 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,487.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,487.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $100.02 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day moving average is $98.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also

