Algert Global LLC Takes $2.24 Million Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HGV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of HGV stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Featured Stories

