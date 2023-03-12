Algert Global LLC Sells 2,678 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.08% of WD-40 worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $169.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $145.16 and a 12 month high of $209.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.28 and a 200-day moving average of $172.76.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $124.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 72.49%.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,855.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,954.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,855.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

