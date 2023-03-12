Algert Global LLC Acquires 13,527 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,487 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZION. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after acquiring an additional 902,141 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,250,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,356,000 after acquiring an additional 596,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,868,000 after acquiring an additional 516,551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,176,000 after buying an additional 429,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 537.8% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 507,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 427,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.32.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

