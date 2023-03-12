Algert Global LLC Grows Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.10% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 95,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 213.34%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.