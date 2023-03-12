Algert Global LLC Increases Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 833.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,081 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.08% of Varonis Systems worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the third quarter worth $414,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 607.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 603,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 517,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 1,051.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 472,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 431,901 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,463,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $142.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.76.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

