Algert Global LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.38% of Vital Farms worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VITL. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 70.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 60,322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 51.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,215 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VITL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vital Farms from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $630.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.39 and a beta of 0.75. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $18.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

