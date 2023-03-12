Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,231 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,993,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 31.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

INVH opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

