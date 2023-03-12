Algert Global LLC Buys 12,984 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,976 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Read More

