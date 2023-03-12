Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $87.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day moving average is $76.41.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

