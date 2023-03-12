Algert Global LLC Buys 7,820 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Stride by 28.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Stride by 1,232.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Stride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Stride Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $458.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. Stride’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,363.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stride news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at $20,889,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $331,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stride Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.