CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,999,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,706,000 after buying an additional 540,866 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,956,000 after purchasing an additional 254,346 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,871,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,843,000 after buying an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CBRE Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,239,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,057,000 after buying an additional 369,875 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 692.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,544,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,880,000 after buying an additional 3,097,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

CBRE Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average is $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

