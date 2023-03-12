Algert Global LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,708 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE HCC opened at $37.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.98). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 52.03% and a net margin of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $344.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

