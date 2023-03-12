Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Position Lifted by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 105,006 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calix by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $77.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

