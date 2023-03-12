Algert Global LLC Buys 150,776 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,776 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.09% of Kosmos Energy worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,965,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,707,000 after buying an additional 13,531,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,471 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 13.1% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,734,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,255,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,497,000 after buying an additional 581,167 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,588,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,403,000 after buying an additional 1,298,489 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE KOS opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.77. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $563.72 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.63.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

