Algert Global LLC Grows Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,361 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Delek US worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in Delek US by 3.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $23.31 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Delek US’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Delek US Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.