Algert Global LLC Boosts Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) by 735.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,540 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,525,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after buying an additional 50,569 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 48.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,746,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after buying an additional 568,533 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after buying an additional 131,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,997,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 813,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 298,538 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DYN opened at $13.09 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes purchased 934,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,016.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 934,581 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 30,150 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $348,835.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $782,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes acquired 934,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $10,000,016.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 934,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,016.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,213 shares of company stock worth $500,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

