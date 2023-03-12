Algert Global LLC Purchases 5,917 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after acquiring an additional 307,394 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,574,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,510,000 after buying an additional 235,823 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of CYTK opened at $35.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.40. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $55.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $442,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $442,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,156.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,738 shares of company stock worth $2,095,329 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

