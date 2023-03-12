SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,591 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 1,409.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 394,231 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SkyWest by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 426,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 360,459 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in SkyWest by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 484,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 315,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SkyWest by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,472,000 after acquiring an additional 306,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SkyWest by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 506,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 289,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SKYW opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $983.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.01). SkyWest had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $681.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

In related news, Director James L. Welch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,493.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

