Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,871 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Virtu Financial worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 25,836 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 29.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 15,931 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 24,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

VIRT stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.94 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 29.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

