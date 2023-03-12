Algert Global LLC Buys 2,900 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Elastic by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $16,393,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Elastic by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at $38,901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $53.09 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day moving average is $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research firms have commented on ESTC. Citigroup reduced their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

