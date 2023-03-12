Algert Global LLC Grows Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 33.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.7% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 133,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 54.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Lindsay Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LNN stock opened at $144.27 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.77 and a fifty-two week high of $183.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.10 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Featured Articles

