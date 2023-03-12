Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 12,597 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,032,000 after buying an additional 5,912,758 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $353,603,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,878,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,113,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

