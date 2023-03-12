Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,902,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,834,000 after acquiring an additional 171,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,882,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,508,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,821,000 after buying an additional 648,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,555,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.60.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.03%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

