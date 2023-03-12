Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $3.37 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $60.38.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.95%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

