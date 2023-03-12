Algert Global LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,052 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TRNO. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 2.7 %

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of TRNO opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Terreno Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.