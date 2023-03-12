Algert Global LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,786,000 after acquiring an additional 213,935 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,205,000 after acquiring an additional 277,744 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after acquiring an additional 195,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 4,669 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $283,174.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,193,269.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 21,769 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,180,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,539,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 4,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $283,174.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,193,269.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,877 shares of company stock valued at $11,302,704. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.37. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 838.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

