Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 327.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cabot were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 1,005.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter worth $81,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

CBT stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.80. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

