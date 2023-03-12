Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Position in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 735.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Crane were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the second quarter worth $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE:CR opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average of $103.86. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $123.78.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.89 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Crane Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

