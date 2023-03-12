23,993 Shares in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in EVO Payments by 22.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EVO Payments by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 102,421 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $33.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $33.98.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

