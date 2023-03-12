The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Lifted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,843 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 14.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 80.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 84,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

